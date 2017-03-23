It May Be the "Battle of Aiken," But ...

It May Be the "Battle of Aiken," But Could not Happen Without Edgefield

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Edgefield Advertiser

The Battle of Aiken, February 24-26, has grown into an event that includes school children, who are given a day to come and view the skirmishes and hear lectures about the event and the times in which it took place. Last year they had over 3000 children there, some as far as from North Carolina.

