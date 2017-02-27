Aiken County firefighter dies in earl...

Aiken County firefighter dies in early-morning crash

An Aiken County firefighter died in an early-morning car crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Bettis Academy Road and I-20 at about 7:30am.

