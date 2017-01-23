With 2 empty House seats, a look at past resignations
South Carolina's legislative session begins with two empty seats and the possibility of additional suspensions amid a prosecutor's continued investigation into Statehouse corruption. The cases of the two suspended House members are vastly different, and legislators are calling on only one to resign.
Graniteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janet D. Larson, M.D. Incompetent & Racist Gyne...
|4 hr
|Vicki P
|2
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Osbon
|197
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Evans: Job discrim...
|Jan 18
|Papa Not legit XII
|1
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a f...
|Jan 18
|Yeah its true
|1
|Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi...
|Jan 18
|chittybanggang
|2
|Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16)
|Jan 17
|Georgia ALS
|3
|The 2017 ALS Awareness Marathon Across Aiken Co...
|Jan 17
|Georgia ALS
|4
