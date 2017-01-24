State Lawmaker Charged With CDV Resigns
S.C. Rep. Chris Corley resigned just hours before he was about to be expelled by his colleagues in the S.C. House of Representatives. The second-term lawmaker from Aiken County - who was indicted earlier this month on a felony criminal domestic violence charge - is accused of beating his wife in front of their two children and brandishing a weapon during a December 26 incident that allegedly took place at the couple's home in Graniteville, S.C. The assault occurred after Corley's wife, Heather Corley , allegedly confronted him with evidence she had uncovered suggesting that he was having an extramarital affair.
