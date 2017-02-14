South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley resi...

South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley resigns from S.C. House amid domestic violence charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Post and Courier

Rep. Chris Corley, R-Graniteville, shows his frustration by waving a white flag of surrender during debate over a the bill that removed the Confederate flag from the Capitol grounds in July 2015. Corley resigned Tuesday following accusations that he beat his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Graniteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Bobby Atm... 13 hr Yeah its true 2
Steps Toward a Cure Historic Marathon (The Long... Feb 11 Patricia 5
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Feb 9 Edwin Preston 83
Scott E. Walker (lunatic Augusta firefighter) i... Feb 8 Patricia 3
Aiken County Board of Education supports job di... (Jan '16) Feb 8 Aiken Times 5
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Feb 7 Sons For Christ 132
Honoring Black History Month: Rev. Franklyn Vic... Feb 7 metro 5
See all Graniteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Graniteville Forum Now

Graniteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Graniteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Graniteville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC