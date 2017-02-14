South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley resigns from S.C. House amid domestic violence charges
Rep. Chris Corley, R-Graniteville, shows his frustration by waving a white flag of surrender during debate over a the bill that removed the Confederate flag from the Capitol grounds in July 2015. Corley resigned Tuesday following accusations that he beat his wife.
