S Carolina legislator indicted on domestic violence charges

Wednesday

A South Carolina legislator accused of beating his wife was indicted Wednesday on charges that could net him up to 25 years in prison. An Aiken County grand jury indicted Rep. Chris Corley on felony charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and pointing a firearm, said state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

