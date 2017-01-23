Massey on Suspended Corley: 'It Is Not OK to Beat Up Your Wife'
State Sen. Shane Massey took aim Thursday at suspended state Rep. Chris Corley, who was arrested and accused of assaulting his spouse . Massey told a gathering of the State House press corps that Corley, a Graniteville Republican, should resign his seat.
