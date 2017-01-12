'It is not OK to beat up your wife,' ...

'It is not OK to beat up your wife,' says S.C. Senate Majority Leader ...

Senate Majority Leader Shaney Massey, R-Edgefield, calls for the resignation of Rep. Chris Corley, who recently was indicted on domestic violence and gun charges. COLUMBIA - S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey told a room of reporters on Thursday that if Rep. Chris Corley does not resign his seat, House members should move to expel him.

