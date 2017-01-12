'It is not OK to beat up your wife,' says S.C. Senate Majority Leader ...
Senate Majority Leader Shaney Massey, R-Edgefield, calls for the resignation of Rep. Chris Corley, who recently was indicted on domestic violence and gun charges. COLUMBIA - S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey told a room of reporters on Thursday that if Rep. Chris Corley does not resign his seat, House members should move to expel him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Graniteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wakeboarding hell on the savannah river (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Tardness
|90
|suicide
|Jan 2
|Yo mama
|3
|Angel Phipps
|Jan 2
|Yo mama
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Jan 2
|Yo mama
|3
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec 27
|Angela
|3
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Dec 27
|Joesph
|196
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|Dec 24
|Fatty Matty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Graniteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC