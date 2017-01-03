Grand jury indicts Rep. Chris Corley on domestic violence, gun charges
A state grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Chris Corley on domestic violence and gun charges, the attorney general's office said. Corley, a Graniteville Republican, is facing charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and pointing and presenting a firearm.
