Chris Corley Indicted
S.C. Rep. Chris Corley was indicted by a statewide grand jury this week, leading to his immediate suspension from office by S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas . Corley is accused of aggravated domestic violence and a weapons charge in connection with a December 26 incident that allegedly took place at his home in Graniteville, S.C. News of his arrest broke exclusively on this website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Graniteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|suicide
|Mon
|Yo mama
|3
|Angel Phipps
|Mon
|Yo mama
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Mon
|Yo mama
|3
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec 27
|Angela
|3
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Dec 27
|Joesph
|196
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|Dec 24
|Fatty Matty
|3
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Ethan James
|129
Find what you want!
Search Graniteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC