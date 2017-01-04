Chris Corley Indicted

S.C. Rep. Chris Corley was indicted by a statewide grand jury this week, leading to his immediate suspension from office by S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas . Corley is accused of aggravated domestic violence and a weapons charge in connection with a December 26 incident that allegedly took place at his home in Graniteville, S.C. News of his arrest broke exclusively on this website.

