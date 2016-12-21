The Latest: Police: Kids at home when...

The Latest: Police: Kids at home when lawmaker attacked wife

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office report says the 36-year-old Republican threatened to kill his wife and punched her causing her to bleed, then pointed a gun at her before saying he was going to kill himself. The report says Corley told an officer his wife tried to punch him after accusing him of cheating and scratched his forehead.

