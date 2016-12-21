Overnight fire at Aiken Co. recycling plant
It was reported around 10:30 Monday night at the Recleim Recycling plant on Hard Street in Graniteville, which is off Highway 191. Heavy smoke was found coming from the building when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
