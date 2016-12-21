Graniteville Rep. Chris Corley facing domestic violence, weapons charges
Rep. Chris Corley was arrested Tuesday after police say he assaulted a woman and pointed a handgun at her, as first reported by the Aiken Standard . Corley, 36, for first-degree domestic violence and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to Aiken County Sheriffs Office online records.
