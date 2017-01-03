Graniteville armed robbery suspect at large
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect who entered a Pilot gas station at 574 Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville, SC. It happened on December 23, 2016, and the male suspect walked in the store with a black handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Graniteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|suicide
|Mon
|Yo mama
|3
|Angel Phipps
|Mon
|Yo mama
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Mon
|Yo mama
|3
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec 27
|Angela
|3
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Dec 27
|Joesph
|196
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|Dec 24
|Fatty Matty
|3
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Ethan James
|129
Find what you want!
Search Graniteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC