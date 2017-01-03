Graniteville armed robbery suspect at...

Graniteville armed robbery suspect at large

Friday Dec 30 Read more: WMBF

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect who entered a Pilot gas station at 574 Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville, SC. It happened on December 23, 2016, and the male suspect walked in the store with a black handgun.

