German chemical firm investing $120M, creating 50 jobs in Charleston region
Evonik Industries, a German company that makes a chemical product used in tires, plans to build a new plant in Berkeley County. South Carolina leads the nation in tire production, with companies such as Bridgestone, Michelin and Continental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Graniteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|7 hr
|Angela
|3
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|Joesph
|196
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|Dec 24
|Fatty Matty
|3
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans SCANDAL/ FOOD POISON...
|Dec 22
|delivery
|3
|Aiken Police Corruption - Another Case of False... (Dec '09)
|Dec 18
|Jacob
|57
Find what you want!
Search Graniteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC