Confederate Relic Room considering displaying flag in current museum space

Members of the S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will consider alternatives to the $3.6 million proposal to display the battle flag removed from the Statehouse grounds last year and upgrade the facility. File/staff Members of the S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will consider alternatives to the $3.6 million proposal to display the battle flag removed from the Statehouse grounds last year and upgrade the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.