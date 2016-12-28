Chris Corley: "Damning" Domestic Violence Evidence
S.C. Rep. Chris Corley was released on $20,000 bond this week and ordered to have no contact with his wife, Heather Corley . Corley, 36, is accused of punching his wife and brandishing a weapon in her face during an incident that took place in their Graniteville, S.C. home late Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Graniteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Kellum and Ethan Kellum (Sep '11)
|Dec 27
|Angela
|3
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Dec 27
|Joesph
|196
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Incompete...
|Dec 24
|Fatty Matty
|3
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans SCANDAL/ FOOD POISON...
|Dec 22
|delivery
|3
|Aiken Police Corruption - Another Case of False... (Dec '09)
|Dec 18
|Jacob
|57
Find what you want!
Search Graniteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC