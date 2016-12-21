Aiken County Sheriff's Office refuses...

Aiken County Sheriff's Office refuses to release lawmaker arrest video

Tuesday

Aiken County law enforcement officials are refusing to release public records relating to the arrest of state Rep. Chris Corley, who faces criminal domestic violence and weapons charges. Corley, 36, R-Graniteville, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and pointing and presenting a firearm at his wife, according to arrest warrants.

