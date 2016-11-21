1 dead in early morning Graniteville shooting
According to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, they are investigating an early morning shooting that took place at 112 Woods Haven in the Graniteville area. Around 2:50 am, deputies responded to Woods Haven after being notified of a 911 call in reference to a person being shot.
