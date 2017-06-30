Kent County refinances debt, expects ...

Kent County refinances debt, expects $4M in savings at lower rates

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Kent County is refinancing the remaining debt from bonds totaling more than $40 million sold in 2007 and 2008.

