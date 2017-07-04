Independence Day! America celebrates

With fireworks, BBQs and parades, Americans celebrate Independence Day With fireworks, BBQs and parades, Americans celebrate July 4th holiday. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: https://usat.ly/2tOhAP5 Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this story had the wrong day of President Trump's tweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.