Vice President Pence To Possibly Visit GrandvilleHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) - ...

The city of Grandville is preparing for a possible visit from the Vice President of the United States on the 4th of July. WOOD-TV 8 reports that although the White House has not made a public announcement about Mike Pence's visit, preparations are still under way.

