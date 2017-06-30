Vice President Pence To Possibly Visit GrandvilleHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) - ...
The city of Grandville is preparing for a possible visit from the Vice President of the United States on the 4th of July. WOOD-TV 8 reports that although the White House has not made a public announcement about Mike Pence's visit, preparations are still under way.
