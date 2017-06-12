Motorcyclist suffers critical injurie...

Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in crash that closed I-94 lanes

Saturday Jun 3

A 55-year-old Grandville man suffered critical injuries Saturday after losing control and crashing his motorcycle, according to reports received from the Portage Department of Public Safety Dispatch Center. The crash was reported to the dispatch center at about 4 p.m. on June 3. The Grandville resident reportedly lost control of his bike on I-94 west bound between S. Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road.

Grandville, MI

