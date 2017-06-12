Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in crash that closed I-94 lanes
A 55-year-old Grandville man suffered critical injuries Saturday after losing control and crashing his motorcycle, according to reports received from the Portage Department of Public Safety Dispatch Center. The crash was reported to the dispatch center at about 4 p.m. on June 3. The Grandville resident reportedly lost control of his bike on I-94 west bound between S. Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|4 hr
|Grim Reaper
|10
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Hudsonville Friend
|2,920
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Fri
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Thu
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC