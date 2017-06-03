Motorcyclist injured after crash on I...

Motorcyclist injured after crash on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

Saturday Jun 3

Police say a 55-year-old man from Grandville was critically injured when he lost control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control, skidded across the two westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier, according to a press release from the Portage Public Safety.

