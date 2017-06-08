Grandville introduces healthy fast food option, CoreLife Eatery
CoreLife Eatery, an active lifestyle restaurant offering a variety of greens, grains and broth-based dishes, is opening its first Michigan l Community members came together for a day on the green to raise funds and relief for vets who have given so much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|2,951
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Suezq
|1,178
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|Jun 29
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC