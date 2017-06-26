Discarded cigarette led to fire that ...

Discarded cigarette led to fire that killed man, 27

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: MLive.com

The fire started on an enclosed front porch, next to a swing where the victim was known to smoke cigarettes. He would discard cigarettes into plastic coffee containers and a cardboard box, Grandville Fire Chief Michael May said Monday, June 5. The house had operating smoke detectors inside, but not on the porch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) 19 min ACHTUNG AIPAC 21
Local News Women (Apr '09) 16 hr NewsFan13 2,938
News Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme... Jun 23 Indict arnon milchan 1
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 18 Muzzie confusion 12
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) Jun 16 Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jun 16 A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Jun 15 Redrider87 3
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC