Discarded cigarette led to fire that killed man, 27
The fire started on an enclosed front porch, next to a swing where the victim was known to smoke cigarettes. He would discard cigarettes into plastic coffee containers and a cardboard box, Grandville Fire Chief Michael May said Monday, June 5. The house had operating smoke detectors inside, but not on the porch.
