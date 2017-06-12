Betty J. Hall

Betty J. Hall

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Northern Michigan News

The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise : 9:20 a.m. Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep.... GRANDVILLE - Betty Jane Hall, of Grandville, originally from Marion, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Golden Living Center in Evansville, Indiana. She was 90. Vis... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 23 hr The Ice Cream Man 2,917
The Geek Group Sun deeply disturbing 2
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 10 alllahahahaha 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) May 23 bonds77 396
Poll What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10) May 20 Horrific 378
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC