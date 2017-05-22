Wyoming woman killed, 1 in critical c...

Wyoming woman killed, 1 in critical condition after crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: MLive.com

At 12:30 p.m. on May 21, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a traffic crash on 28th Street SW at Burlingame Avenue SW. According to a release from the department, an 86-year-old Grandville woman was driving on 28th Street when she ran a red light at the intersection and struck a northbound vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) 2 hr daniel 394
Local News Women (Apr '09) 23 hr NewsFan13 2,905
Poll What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10) May 20 Horrific 378
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) May 12 Cdoxie 15
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) May 10 then thaw Floods ... 2
The Geek Group May 10 Redrider87 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 9 Wyoming Bob 1,174
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC