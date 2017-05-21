Woman, 80, killed in crash on 28th St. in Wyoming
It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 28th and Burlingame Avenue SW. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says an eastbound driver ran a red light and collided with a northbound SUV in the intersection.
