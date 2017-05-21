Woman, 80, killed in crash on 28th St...

Woman, 80, killed in crash on 28th St. in Wyoming

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: WOODTV.com

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 28th and Burlingame Avenue SW. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says an eastbound driver ran a red light and collided with a northbound SUV in the intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
Local News Women (Apr '09) May 31 NewsFan13 2,907
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) May 23 bonds77 396
Poll What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10) May 20 Horrific 378
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) May 12 Cdoxie 15
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) May 10 then thaw Floods ... 2
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC