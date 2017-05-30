Use of Particulate-Level Instruction ...

Use of Particulate-Level Instruction on Chemical and Physical Changes and States of Matter

Thursday May 25 Read more: Journal of Chemical Education

The inaugural ChemEdX Conference : Chemistry Instruction for the Next Generation is wrapping up this week. The first session was based on a Journal of Chemical Education article, "Evidence for the Effectiveness of Inquiry-Based, Particulate-Level Instruction on Conceptions of the Particulate Nature of Matter" , authored by Chad Bridle and Ellen Yezierski .

