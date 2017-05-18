Slaying suspect had knife, asked witness to call 911, testimony shows
A man living at Grandmark Lodging motel was ordered to stand trial for open murder in the stabbing death of his neighbor. Darrell Lamar Jones, 39, is accused of killing Ernest Eugene Willingham, 47, during an early-morning dispute outside of their adjacent rooms.
