Saginaw's Gander Mountain store closing, everything must go
On Friday, May 12, "store closing" signs were posted outside and inside the store, located at 2270 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township. Two men stood at the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee holding signs advertising the soon-to-be-shuttered store's liquidation sale.
