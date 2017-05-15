Saginaw's Gander Mountain store closi...

Saginaw's Gander Mountain store closing, everything must go

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: MLive.com

On Friday, May 12, "store closing" signs were posted outside and inside the store, located at 2270 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township. Two men stood at the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee holding signs advertising the soon-to-be-shuttered store's liquidation sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 5 hr Emma 2,897
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) May 12 Cdoxie 15
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) May 10 then thaw Floods ... 2
The Geek Group May 10 Redrider87 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 9 Wyoming Bob 1,174
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC