Rescued puppies named after 'The Walking Dead' characters up for adoption

When dog rescuer Janelle McFarlane got a call about a petite and very pregnant dog that needed to get out of an animal shelter in Newaygo County, picking a name for the expectant mom was easy. McFarlane, a huge fan of "The Walking Dead" zombie apocalypse series on AMC, called her Maggie after one of her favorite characters on the show, who is also pregnant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.