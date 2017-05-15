Rescued puppies named after 'The Walking Dead' characters up for adoption
When dog rescuer Janelle McFarlane got a call about a petite and very pregnant dog that needed to get out of an animal shelter in Newaygo County, picking a name for the expectant mom was easy. McFarlane, a huge fan of "The Walking Dead" zombie apocalypse series on AMC, called her Maggie after one of her favorite characters on the show, who is also pregnant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|holtj0525
|2,896
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC