Rescued puppies named after 'The Walking Dead' characters up for adoption

Tuesday May 9

When dog rescuer Janelle McFarlane got a call about a petite and very pregnant dog that needed to get out of an animal shelter in Newaygo County, picking a name for the expectant mom was easy. McFarlane, a huge fan of "The Walking Dead" zombie apocalypse series on AMC, called her Maggie after one of her favorite characters on the show, who is also pregnant.

