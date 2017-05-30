Rain stalls sewer project, keeps Chic...

Rain stalls sewer project, keeps Chicago Drive in Grandville closed

Tuesday May 23 Read more: MLive.com

Drivers will have to wait later this week before they can again use the ramp from westbound I-196 to westbound Chicago Drive. The ramp has been closed since 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, and was set to open again this morning, Tuesday May 23. But overnight rain prevented the first pour of concrete on the project, according to a post on Georgetown Township's Facebook Page.

