Protesters ask for ban on retail pets...

Protesters ask for ban on retail pets to try and shut down The Barking Boutique

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Monday night's city council meeting in Grandville had opponents of 'The Barking Boutique' trying to convince the council to consider an ordinance that would ban the retail sale of puppies. Public comment got a little heated as both sides expressed their views, with protesters saying the business supports puppy mills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Thu T-Man 2,893
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) Wed then thaw Floods ... 2
The Geek Group May 10 Redrider87 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 9 Wyoming Bob 1,174
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
News WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07) Apr 28 Danny 52
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC