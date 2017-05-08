Protesters ask for ban on retail pets to try and shut down The Barking Boutique
Monday night's city council meeting in Grandville had opponents of 'The Barking Boutique' trying to convince the council to consider an ordinance that would ban the retail sale of puppies. Public comment got a little heated as both sides expressed their views, with protesters saying the business supports puppy mills.
