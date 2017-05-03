Police need help identifying Grandville thieves
Grandville police are asking for the public's help identifying surveillance pictures of two suspects believed to be involved in retail thefts. The Grandville Police Department says it needs help to ID this couple who allegedly selected and then concealed $385 worth of clothing from a retail store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|May 2
|Amphitheater
|2,889
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Apr 28
|Danny
|52
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Apr 28
|a commenter
|1,172
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Fred
|266
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC