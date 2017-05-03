Police need help identifying Grandvil...

Police need help identifying Grandville thieves

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Grandville police are asking for the public's help identifying surveillance pictures of two suspects believed to be involved in retail thefts. The Grandville Police Department says it needs help to ID this couple who allegedly selected and then concealed $385 worth of clothing from a retail store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) May 2 Amphitheater 2,889
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
News WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07) Apr 28 Danny 52
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Apr 28 a commenter 1,172
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr '17 Fred 266
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC