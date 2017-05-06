Police: Arrest made in deadly GR doub...

Police: Arrest made in deadly GR double shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Police in Grand Rapids say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly double shooting in Grand Rapids Friday. It happened on Grandville SW just before 4:30 p.m. Friday when a suspect opened fire on two men outside of a busy salon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 5 Sunshine863 1,173
Local News Women (Apr '09) May 2 Amphitheater 2,889
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
News WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07) Apr 28 Danny 52
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Kent County was issued at May 08 at 3:22PM EDT

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC