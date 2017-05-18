MDOT Construction in Jenison and GrandvilleHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) - The...

MDOT Construction in Jenison and Gran...

MDOT Construction in Jenison and Grandville

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be working in the Grandville and Jenison area for two weeks with posted detours. The ramp from westbound I-196 to westbound M-121 will close at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18, for approximately two weeks.

