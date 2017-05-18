MDOT Construction in Jenison and GrandvilleHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) - The...
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be working in the Grandville and Jenison area for two weeks with posted detours. The ramp from westbound I-196 to westbound M-121 will close at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18, for approximately two weeks.
