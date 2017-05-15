M-6 rebuild postponed by a month, will start in July
A nearly $10 million reconstruction of M-6 has been postponed by a month, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said at an informational meeting Thursday, May 11. MDOT had announced it would be rebuilding the road this June, but said this week that the project has been delayed slightly and will begin July 8. Due to the significant detour that will be required, MDOT has slightly delayed the project to allow local road projects in Kent County and in Wyoming and Grandville to first wrap up, said spokesman John Richard. Wyoming city officials said their construction on 44th Street should be finished by June 1. Jamestown Township's board waived its restrictions on road construction work hours to accommodate the project.
