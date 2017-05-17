Ludington Student Wins Congressional Art Competition
A Ludington student's art work will hang in the nation's capital for a year as part of a nationwide high school art competition. The Congressional Art competition is a sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,899
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC