GoFundMe set up for victim killed in GR double shooting
A GoFundMe page set up for the man killed in a double shooting in Grand Rapids Friday identifies him as 23-year-old D'Andre Bullis Sr. Bullis was reportedly on Grandville SW with another man in Grand Rapids around 4:30 p.m. when a suspect allegedly opened fire outside of a busy salon killing Bullis. The arrests come after Wyoming and Grand Rapids police officers surrounded a home Friday searching for the suspect but no one was found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grandville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 5
|Sunshine863
|1,173
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|May 2
|Amphitheater
|2,889
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Apr 28
|Danny
|52
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Kimmie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grandville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC