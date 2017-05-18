Chicago Drive to close in Grandville ...

Chicago Drive to close in Grandville for $6.8M sewer project

Thursday May 18

Work on a $6.8 million project to replace sewer lines will impact Chicago Drive traffic near Interstate 196 beginning this week. The ramp from westbound I-196 to westbound Chicago Drive, or M-121, closed 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18, and will remain closed for the next two weeks.

