Bay City school board names finalists for superintendent job

The Bay City Public Schools Board of Education narrowed a field of more than two dozen candidates who applied to be the district's next superintendent down to five who will go through a round of interviews next week. Meeting inside the gymnasium at Washington Elementary Monday, May 8, the board, along with Rich Ramsey, an official with the Michigan Association of School Boards, dissected basic candidate resume information before choosing the five candidates.

