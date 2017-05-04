A West Michigan business coalition grows

A group advocating for the West Michigan business community has grown to include two more members: the Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce and Lakeshore Advantage The West Michigan Chamber Coalition advocates on policy issues impacting employers across the region. Now made up of six regional business organizations, the group represents more than 6,000 companies with a combined 250,000 person workforce.

