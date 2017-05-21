1 dead, 1 critical after crash at 28th and Burlingame
One person was killed and another was critically injured when an elderly driver ran a stop light at a busy intersection at midday Sunday. At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a serious traffic crash on 28th Street Southwest at Burlingame Avenue Southwest.
