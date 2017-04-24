West Michigan man featured in McDonal...

West Michigan man featured in McDonald's 'best first job' campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: MLive.com

What began as a first job working the counter of a McDonald's in Muskegon at 16 has led to a successful and lucrative business. "Early on in my career at McDonald's, I learned how to work with people, the importance of being to work on time, and being prepared for work," said Wiseman, in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grandville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07) Fri Danny 52
Local News Women (Apr '09) Fri PedroVotes 2,888
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Fri a commenter 1,172
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News 5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos Feb '17 MichaelN 2
See all Grandville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grandville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kent County was issued at April 30 at 3:52PM EDT

Grandville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grandville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Grandville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,675,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC