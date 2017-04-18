West Michigan Hotel Operator Finds New Home
Officials of Suburban Inns say that it will consolidate all of its corporate operations into a single 82-hundred-square-foot building off of Highland Drive in Hudsonville. This will bring, under one umbrella, work that had been done out of offices in Holland, Grandville and Rockford in managing five hotels and four accompanying restaurants in Holland, Grand Rapids and Midland.
