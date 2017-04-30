Protest planned today at Barking Bout...

Protest planned today at Barking Boutiquea s Grandville location

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

At least 100 protesters plan to demonstrate in front of the Barking Boutique in Grandville Sunday afternoon after some protested the store's soft-opening Wednesday. Last year, the Lakes Mall in Muskegon backed out of a deal just days before the store's grand opening and a few months later the business opened in the Woodland Mall for a couple days before being evicted.

