Photos: Rare F3 tornado that tore through W. MI 50 years ago

Friday Apr 21

The April 21, 1967 outbreak started with an F3 twister, which carved a path from the Grandville area to southern Grand Rapids, through East Grand Rapids and all the way to Ada. The National Weather Service said the F3 tornado destroyed 65 structures and damaged more than 400 others.

