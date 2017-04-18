No. 21 Hope women's tennis sweeps Albion
The Hope College women's tennis team moved closer to clinching at least a share of a third consecutive Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association title with a 9-0 win against visiting Albion on Tuesday. Hope can clinch a league title share on Saturday at Saint Mary's.
